Galatasaray holds talks with Rangers striker over potential summer transfer

Galatasaray are in talks with Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos’ agent according to Takim.

Per the source, the Lions are in talks with Morelos’ agent over a potential summer move.

The Istanbul giants have made enquiries regarding Morelo’s availability and are set to hold another round of talks with Morelos’ agent next week to explain their plan.

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk wants to add Morelos to his squad to add firepower to his attacking line next season.

The Lions could see Mauro Icardi return to his parent club PSG after his loan ends and Bafetimbi Gomis is reaching the end of his career.

The Yellow-Reds have made strengthening the attack a priority and Morelos is among the names of the shortlist.

Galatasaray want to complete their transfers early as they prepare for Champions League football next season.

The Lions are currently first in the Super Lig and likely to finish in the top-two which would secure a Champions League spot next term.

The 26-year-old has scored 122 goals and provided 58 assists in 262 games for Rangers.

Morelos has 10 goals and seven assists in 38 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish giants this season. Morelos

The dual footed striker is entering the last 12 months of his Rangers contract but has yet to sign an extension.

Galatasaray could have to pay a €7m transfer fee this summer to sign the Colombia international.