Galatasaray in talks with Brentford over striker

By
Emre Sarigul
-
Galatasaray supporters celebrate after the football club was crowned champion of Turkey's top division for a record 22nd time on May 19, 2019 in Istanbul. - Galatasaray sealed their 22nd Turkish league title with a dramatic 2-1 win over nearest challengers Istanbul Basaksehir in a capital-city derby marred by violence. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP) (Photo credit should read YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

Galatasaray are locked in talks with Brentford over Halil Dervisoglu.

A source close to Dervisoglu told Turkish-Football that Galatasaray want Dervisoglu on loan until the end of the season.

READ: Lukas Podolski speak out about Arsenal treatment of Mesut Ozil before exit

Negotiations are underway and a breakthrough is expected.

Dervisoglu’s father added to the transfer speculation after sharing a photo of his son on his Instagram stories with a Galatasaray background.

Galatasaray have made signing a striker a priority in January. 

Dervisoglu is wanted as a quick fix as Radamel Falcao has struggled with injury problems and head coach Fatih Terim has yet to find a regular first-choice forward.

Despite being born in Netherlands Dervisoglu is of Turkish descent and represents Turkey at international level which could help him to settle in at Galatasaray if a move does go ahead.

Galatasaray are currently third in the Super Lig, five points behind leaders Besiktas.