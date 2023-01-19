Galatasaray in talks with Crystal Palace striker

Galatasaray are in talks with Crystal Palace striker Jean Philippe Mateta according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Lions have been in talks with Jean Philippe Mateta’s representatives.

Talks are reportedly ongoing over a January move for the forward who joined Palace from Mainz on an €11m move last year.

Galatatasaray are keen on strengthening their attack to increase their chances of winning the Super Lig title.

The Yellow-Reds are currently first in the league four points clear of second placed Fenerbahce.

Talks with the French forward are going well according to the Turkish sports newspaper and manager Okan Buruk has told the board he would ideally like to see Mateta join as a replacement for Seferovic who is on loan from Benfica.

Mateta is under contract at Palace until 2026 which could make signing him on a permanent transfer financially difficult for Galatasaray.

Galatasaray want to loan Mateta and give him playing time in the title race.

The 25-year-old has been used in rotation this season making a total of 15 appearances in the Premier League but has scored just once.