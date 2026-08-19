Galatasaray Instantly Reject Astronomical €150m Al-Hilal Bid for Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray have sent shockwaves across the European transfer landscape after instantly turning down a staggering €150 million (£128m) offer from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal for star striker Victor Osimhen.

According to reports from Fanatik, the Saudi outfit—led by club president Prince Nawaf bin Saad—initially made contact with an informal €130 million valuation. After Galatasaray expressed zero interest in parting ways with the 27-year-old Nigerian international, Al-Hilal escalated their pursuit by raising the offer to €150 million while tempting Osimhen with a net annual salary package worth €50 million.

Uncompromising Stance from Dursun Özbek

Despite the jaw-dropping numbers on the table, Galatasaray president Dursun Özbek and the Sarı-Kırmızılı board refused to enter formal negotiations:

Zero Compromise: The hierarchy informed Al-Hilal representatives that Osimhen is considered central to the club’s European and domestic ambitions and will not be sold under any circumstances this summer.

Long-Term Pillar: Having secured Osimhen’s permanent transfer following his initial loan spell, Galatasaray view the forward as their defining sports asset and are unwilling to sacrifice squad stability for a record fee.

Arsenal and European Giants Watching Closely

Galatasaray’s firm refusal comes as Premier League title contenders Arsenal continue to keep tabs on the forward’s availability.

With the Gunners evaluating late-window options to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attack, Galatasaray’s dismissal of a €150 million Saudi bid reinforces the reality that acquiring Osimhen before the deadline closes would require an extraordinary turn of events.