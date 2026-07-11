Galatasaray Intensify Pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt Starlet Can Uzun

Turkish Süper Lig champions Galatasaray are stepping up their efforts to secure a blockbuster summer deal for Eintracht Frankfurt’s highly rated attacking midfielder Can Uzun according to Fotomac.

The Istanbul giants have put immense effort into the transfer pursuit, with manager Okan Buruk driving the club’s strategy to land the talented 20-year-old playmaker. Negotiations between Galatasaray and the Bundesliga outfit are actively progressing, with the Turkish champions prepared to offer a lucrative four-year contract with a one-year extension option to anchor the young international at RAMS Park.

Negotiations Heat Up Over Valuation

While Eintracht Frankfurt initially held a firm stance on a premium valuation between €40 million and €50 million, Galatasaray are working to bridge the gap. The Turkish side has reportedly structured an improved formal proposal worth €35 million plus an additional €5 million in performance-related add-ons, signaling their absolute intent to close the deal.

The pursuit represents a long-term scouting project for Galatasaray, who have closely tracked the player’s rapid development since 2023 during his standout breakthrough tenure with German side Nürnberg.

Player Gives the Green Light Amid Roma Interest

According to sources close to the situation, Can Uzun has already expressed a strong desire to join the Süper Lig titleholders, following productive telephone discussions with Okan Buruk regarding his direct tactical role in the team. Furthermore, the midfielder’s family is understood to fully support a move to Istanbul.

However, Galatasaray must move swiftly to finalize the paperwork. Reports from Italy indicate that Serie A heavyweights Roma have actively entered the race, with their sporting director initiating high-level contact with Frankfurt in an attempt to hijack the transfer. Despite the European competition, the lure of immediate UEFA Champions League football and the chance to lead the line for the Turkish giants keeps Galatasaray firmly in the driving seat.