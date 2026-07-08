Galatasaray interest grows in Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam

Everton face a decision over the future of Tim Iroegbunam this summer as several European clubs, including Turkish champions Galatasaray, closely monitor the midfielder.

According to Takvim, the 23-year-old has emerged as a prominent defensive target for Galatasaray as part of their strategy to recruit young Premier League talent.

The Istanbul club are understood to be tracking Iroegbunam to add physical presence and ball-winning resilience to their central options. Bundesliga sides Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart have also previously been credited with an interest in the player.

Squad value and development

Iroegbunam’s development under David Moyes has been clear since his arrival from Aston Villa in 2024. His integration into the first team has steadily advanced, with his playing time increasing significantly last term, where he accumulated 31 appearances across all competitions and made 18 Premier League starts.

Moyes has previously spoken highly of the midfielder’s physical attributes and character:

“I think Tim’s improved, he’s come along… he’s helped us with his type — he’s quick around the pitch, very aggressive when he needs to be. He’s another great boy to have in character-wise.”

Transfer dynamics and midfield depth

Everton are believed to value the midfielder at around €18m (£15m). However, negotiating positions could be influenced by his contract situation as he enters its final stages.

Factor Everton’s Midfield Situation Contract Status Entering final year, which may lower initial valuation figures in negotiations. Squad Additions Recent arrivals of Hayden Hackney and Merlin Röhl provide alternative options. Outgoings The departure of Idrissa Gana Gueye at the end of his contract leaves a vacancy for a natural defensive shield.

While Everton have added depth to their midfield area this summer, sanctioning another departure in that department would leave Moyes thin on defensive screening options. The club must now weigh the financial benefits of securing a significant profit on the midfielder against the loss of a trusted squad player ahead of the new Premier League campaign.