Galatasaray issue transfer statement regarding Radamel Falcao amid reports of summer exit

Galatasaray have responded to transfer rumors linking Radamel Falcao to a summer exit.

The Colombian international has been linked with a move to Qatar over the past week but the Istanbul giants have now cleared up his transfer situation.

The Lions issued a statement making it clear that Falcao has not received an offer, that he has no intention of leaving and that the club is not even considering selling the star striker.

The statement read: “There is no offer, there is no club that told us they want him and most importantly we have no intention whatsoever of him leaving.”

Falcao is currently in self-isolation with his family in Istanbul due to the coronavirus disruptions.

Istanbul is not on a complete lockdown but only key workers are advised to travel and social distancing measures are being practiced like in most major cities in Europe.

The Super Lig is currently suspended and a return date has yet to be set.

The Turkish Football Federation will hold a meeting in the first week of May to decide when to resume the league.