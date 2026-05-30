Galatasaray Join Race For For Liverpool’s Curtis Jones

Fresh off securing their fourth consecutive Süper Lig title, Turkish giants Galatasaray have reportedly launched a surprise bid to sign Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, setting up a high-profile transfer battle with Italian heavyweights Inter Milan.

According to a report from the prominent Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport, both clubs have submitted formal offers to Liverpool for the 25-year-old midfielder, who is entering the final year of his contract at Anfield.

Galatasaray is highly motivated to build a squad capable of deep European progression, with club leadership aiming for at least a UEFA Champions League quarter-final appearance next season alongside continued domestic dominance.

However, their pursuit of the English midfielder faces a significant hurdle regarding the player’s personal preference.

The Italian report indicates that Jones heavily favors a move to Serie A, with the player reportedly eager to embrace a new chapter in Italy and buy into the Nerazzurri’s sporting project. Jones is said to lean toward Inter’s proposal despite a highly lucrative financial package put forward by Galatasaray.

Negotiations are currently centered around Liverpool’s valuation of the academy graduate. The Premier League side is reportedly holding out for a fee exceeding €30 million from Galatasaray’s delegation. Meanwhile, Inter Milan’s initial approach sits a few steps back, stalling at around €20 million. While a valuation gap exists, European sources suggest it is not insurmountable, noting that a potential future sell-on percentage clause could play a vital role in unlocking a swift resolution.

Both clubs are expected to resume contact with Liverpool next week to advance discussions after establishing their initial baselines.

Jones enjoyed a heavily active campaign for the Reds, registering 49 appearances across all competitions while contributing three goals and three assists. As the summer transfer window opens, his future looks increasingly likely to lie away from Merseyside.