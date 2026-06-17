Galatasaray Join Transfer Race for Arsenal Forward Leandro Trossard

The battle for Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard is intensifying in Turkey, as reigning Süper Lig giants Galatasaray have joined the pursuit of the Belgian international, sources have told Turkish-Football.

According to recent reports from the Turkish media, Galatasaray have identified Trossard as a primary target to bolster their attacking options following their latest domestic campaign. The Lions are searching for a high-caliber replacement for veteran Dries Mertens, who is expected to take a reduced role or depart the club this summer.

The Istanbul Derby for Trossard

The move sets up a high-stakes race in Istanbul. Earlier this week, Beşiktaş were reported to be interested in the 31-year-old, with Black Eagles manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst keen to add Trossard’s versatility and Champions League experience to his squad.

However, Galatasaray’s entry into the race could complicate matters. Backed by the allure of potentially playing in the revamped Champions League and a more lucrative wage package, the Yellow-Reds are confident they can lure Trossard to the Rams Park.

Arsenal’s Stance: Guarding Attacking Depth

Arsenal find themselves at a crossroads with a player Mikel Arteta has dubbed a “massive weapon.” Trossard was instrumental in the Gunners’ historic 2025–26 Premier League title win, contributing 19 goal involvements and scoring several crucial goals during the run-in, including a winner against West Ham that many fans saw as the turning point in the title race.

Despite his value, Trossard is entering the final year of his contract (expiring June 2027 if the club’s extension clause is triggered). With Arsenal reportedly eyeing a younger marquee left-winger—linked heavily with names like Nico Williams—the North London club may be willing to listen to offers in the region of €20–25 million (£17–21m) to fund their summer overhaul.

Why Turkey?

For Trossard, a move to Istanbul offers the chance to remain a guaranteed starter at a major European club while competing for trophies. While he remains happy at the Emirates, the arrival of new competition in the Arsenal frontline could see his minutes as a “super-sub” or rotational player continue.

Galatasaray scouts have reportedly been impressed by his ability to operate as a False 9, a left-winger, or a creative #10, making him the ideal tactical “Swiss Army Knife” for their upcoming European campaign.