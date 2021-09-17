Galatasaray kick off Europa League campaign with win, Fenerbahce held to an away draw

Galatasaray kicked off their Europa League campaign with a 1-0 victory over Lazio in Group E at the Turk Telekom Arena on Match Day 1.

The Lions dominated Lazio throughout the game controlling the lion share of possession and creating majority of the chances.

However, the Yellow-Reds ended up taking the league through a complete act of luck.

Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha messed up a simple catch and ended up fumbling an unthreatening ball into the back of his own net.

It was one of the worst own goals you will probably see this year.

And it ended up being the decisive goal that gifted Galatasaray all three points sending them to the top of the group.

The Lions will face Marseille away from home next on Thursday 30 September.

Marseille and Lokomotiv Moscow ended up drawing the other game in Group E.

Fenerbahce meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw away to Frankfurt but will be disappointed not to leave with all three points in Group D.

Mesut Ozil gave the visitors the lead on 10 minutes but Frankfurt equalised shortly before half-time when Sam Lammers found the back of the net.

The Yellow Canaries had the chance to take the lead again in additional time but Pelkas ended up missing from the penalty spot.

Mergim Berisha did convert the rebound but VAR ruled out the goal for encroachment.

In the other Group D game Olympiacos beat Antwerp 2-1 in Greece.

Fenerbahce will take on the Greek giants next at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium on Thursday September 30.