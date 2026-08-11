Galatasaray Launch Approach for Arsenal Winger Gabriel Martinelli

Galatasaray have registered an official enquiry for Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, with the Turkish champions exploring the conditions required to land the Brazilian international.

According to reports from talkSPORT and The Sun , the Istanbul side turned their attention toward Martinelli after negotiations cooled for Milan star Rafael Leão. Facing increased competition in North London following the arrival of Christos Tzolis, the 25-year-old could be open to a fresh challenge in the Trendyol Süper Lig.

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Key Details of Galatasaray’s Interest

Galatasaray initially prioritized Milan’s Rafael Leão, but after failing to reach an agreement, club officials moved quickly to evaluate Martinelli as a marquee alternative.

Arsenal’s Transfer Stance: Mikel Arteta’s side are not actively forcing Martinelli out. The club holds an option to extend his contract and will only sanction a departure if an adequate replacement is signed first.

Valuation Expectations: Should Arsenal agree to sell, the Gunners are expected to demand a fee in excess of £35 million, aiming to match or surpass their record departure benchmark set by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in 2017.

Squad Dynamics & Potential Replacements

With Leandro Trossard and new signing Christos Tzolis battling for minutes on the left flank, Martinelli’s role in Arsenal’s starting lineup has grown increasingly competitive.

If Galatasaray decide to submit a formal bid that meets Arsenal’s valuation, the Gunners are expected to accelerate their search for a replacement, with Juventus prodigy Kenan Yıldız and Manchester City’s Julián Álvarez among the names monitored by London executives.