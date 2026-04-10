Galatasaray Launch Audacious Bid for Liverpool Legend Virgil van Dijk

In what is being described as the “transfer bombshell of the year,” Turkish giants Galatasaray have reportedly made official contact to sign Liverpool’s iconic captain, Virgil van Dijk.

According to a report published by Fotomaç, the “Lions” have officially “pressed the button” on a move to bring the Dutch international to RAMS Park for the upcoming season. The move marks a significant statement of intent as Galatasaray looks to bolster its defensive line with world-class experience.

Contract and Contact

Van Dijk, whose current contract at Anfield is set to run until 2027, is reportedly open to evaluating new offers as he considers a fresh chapter away from the Premier League. The 34-year-old center-back has previously expressed his admiration for the atmosphere at Galatasaray’s stadium, having noted on several occasions how much the passion of the Turkish fans impressed him.

The report indicates that Galatasaray’s management has already initiated official talks to gauge the feasibility of the transfer. While Van Dijk remains a key figure for Liverpool, the lure of a leading role in Istanbul and a multi-year project could prove tempting for the veteran defender.

Still at the Top of His Game

Despite his age, Van Dijk’s statistics this season prove he remains one of Europe’s elite performers. During the 2025-26 campaign at Liverpool, the Dutchman has:

Appearances: 47 matches across all competitions.

Goal Contributions: 5 goals and 3 assists.

Market Value: Currently estimated at approximately €18 million.

A New Era in Istanbul?

Should the transfer materialize, it would echo Galatasaray’s history of bringing global superstars like Mauro Icardi and Didier Drogba to the Süper Lig. Defensive stability has been a priority for the club’s technical staff, and securing a player of Van Dijk’s stature would be seen as a transformative step for their ambitions in both domestic and European competitions.