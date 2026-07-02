Galatasaray Launch Full-Scale Transfer Offensive for Bundesliga Starlet Can Uzun

Following the conclusion of Turkey’s international commitments, Turkish Süper Lig champions Galatasaray have dramatically accelerated their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt’s rising star Can Uzun.

According to a comprehensive report by Fanatik, manager Okan Buruk has handed the club board a glowing technical report on the 20-year-old playmaker, prompting club executives to launch an all-out transfer offensive.

The definitive breakthrough for the Istanbul giants comes from the player himself. Uzun has officially given a “green light” regarding a summer move to RAMS Park, signaling his eager desire to return to his homeland and pull on the famous red-and-yellow shirt.

Okan Buruk’s Multifunctional Masterplan

Okan Buruk views the Turkish international as an absolute priority target for the upcoming 2026/27 campaign. While primarily earmarked to start in the coveted number ten role, Uzun’s extensive versatility heavily appeals to the coaching staff.

The youngster can seamlessly adapt to playing as a left-sided winger or deploying as an advanced second striker.Furthermore, adding a top-tier domestic talent to the roster provides Galatasaray a massive structural advantage when maneuvering around the Süper Lig’s strict homegrown player regulations.

The Financial Chess Match

With personal terms effectively sorted and the family’s blessing secured, Galatasaray’s front office must now navigate a massive financial standoff with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Frankfurt’s Stance: The Bundesliga side initially pointed to a stiff €60 million release clause and attempted to use the World Cup window to drive up market competition.

Galatasaray’s Valuation: The Turkish champions are preparing a monumental package valued in the region of €35 million to €40 million, aiming to negotiate a reasonable middle ground.

Direct Player Intervention Expected

Uzun enjoyed a highly productive individual campaign in Germany before the international break, registering 11 goals and 7 assists across 38 competitive appearances for Frankfurt.

Having already finalized his tournament duties with the national team, the 20-year-old is expected to personally intervene before heading off on his summer holiday. Reports indicate Uzun will hold direct, face-to-face talks with Eintracht Frankfurt’s management, explicitly requesting that the club lower its demands and facilitate his dream move to Istanbul.