Galatasaray Launch Late Raid for Spurs Midfielder Yves Bissouma

The transfer activity at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has taken a dramatic turn in the final hours of the window, as Turkish giants Galatasaray intensify their efforts to land midfielder Yves Bissouma, sources have told Turkish-Football.

alatasaray’s vice president, Abdullah Kavukcu, landed in England on Tuesday to spearhead negotiations for the Malian international.

The “Osimhen Intermediary” Involved

In a move that signals the seriousness of the pursuit, Kavukcu was accompanied by renowned Italian agent George Gardi. Gardi is a familiar figure to the Galatasaray faithful, having played a pivotal role as an intermediary in the high-profile arrivals of Mauro Icardi and Victor Osimhen.

The timing of the approach is particularly sensitive for Tottenham. Bissouma has just six months remaining on his current contract, meaning Spurs face the dilemma of losing the 29-year-old for a nominal fee now or seeing him depart for free in the summer.

Back in the Fold

Bissouma’s potential exit comes just as he has re-established himself in the Spurs lineup following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations. After a substitute appearance against West Ham, he made his first start of the campaign in the recent 2-2 draw with his former club, Brighton.

Thomas Frank has been public in his admiration for the midfielder, recently noting that Bissouma possesses a “high ceiling” and brings unique technical qualities to the Tottenham engine room. However, with the contract clock ticking, the board may be forced to weigh Frank’s tactical preferences against the financial reality of the situation.

As the deadline approaches, all eyes are on whether Galatasaray can convince Spurs to part with their midfield anchor. If successful, Bissouma would join a star-studded roster in Istanbul currently competing for both the Süper Lig title and Champions League success.