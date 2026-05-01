Galatasaray Launch “Operation Silva”: €30m Bid Prepared for Manchester City Maestro

Galatasaray have officially ignited their pursuit of Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, with reports from Turkey suggesting the “Lions” are preparing a massive financial package to lure the Portuguese international to the Süper Lig this summer.

According to Fotomaç, the Turkish champions have made Silva their “priority target” as they look to build a squad capable of deep progression in next season’s UEFA Champions League. The 31-year-old playmaker is widely expected to end his storied tenure at the Etihad Stadium, and Galatasaray are determined to beat Europe’s elite to his signature.

The Financial Package

Galatasaray are reportedly ready to test Manchester City’s resolve with an opening transfer bid of €30 million (£25.6m). Recognizing the competition for the veteran’s services, the Istanbul giants are also preparing a lucrative personal contract to entice the midfielder:

Salary: A proposed annual wage of €15 million (£12.8m).

Contract Length: A three-year deal that would keep Silva in Istanbul until 2029.

Strategic Reinforcements

The move for Silva is part of a broader “Galactic” recruitment strategy spearheaded by manager Okan Buruk and the club’s board. The board sees Silva as the ideal profile to provide leadership, technical brilliance, and winning experience to a dressing room that already features stars like Victor Osimhen.

Club officials are reportedly working through intermediary George Gardi—who played a pivotal role in bringing stars like Mauro Icardi and Lucas Torreira to the club—to facilitate talks with Silva’s representatives.