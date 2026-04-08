Galatasaray Launch Operation to Sign Manchester United’s Manuel Ugarte

Turkish champions Galatasaray have reportedly made Manuel Ugarte their top priority for the 2026 summer window, initiating a high-stakes transfer operation to lure the Uruguayan midfielder away from Old Trafford.

According to reports from TEAMtalk, Galatasaray are “pushing the hardest” of all interested parties to secure the 25-year-old. After narrowly missing out on Ugarte during a failed loan pursuit in January, the Lions have returned to the negotiating table with a renewed sense of urgency.

Resurrecting the January Move

Galatasaray’s interest in Ugarte is not new. The club had extensive talks with the player’s camp during the winter window, but Manchester United ultimately blocked the move to maintain squad depth. However, the landscape has shifted; under interim manager Michael Carrick, Ugarte has seen his playing time vanish, failing to start a single Premier League game since the managerial change.

Recognizing this vulnerability, Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek and the recruitment team are ready to “push the limits” of their transfer budget to finally bring the midfielder to Rams Park.

The “Uruguayan Factor”

Galatasaray’s secret weapon in these negotiations is their existing Uruguayan core. The club plans to utilize the influence of legendary goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and star midfielder Lucas Torreira to convince their compatriot that Istanbul is the ideal place to revive his career.

The prospect of an all-Uruguayan midfield engine room—pairing Ugarte with Torreira—is being touted as a potential game-changer for Galatasaray’s 2026-27 Champions League ambitions.

The Price of a Midfield Revolution

While Manchester United initially paid £50 million for Ugarte, they are now reportedly willing to sanction a sale for a fee in the region of €30m–€40m (£26m–£35m). Galatasaray are exploring various structures for the deal, including a permanent transfer or a loan with a mandatory obligation to buy.

Despite tentative interest from Premier League sides like Aston Villa and Tottenham, Galatasaray are currently the only club to have “resurrected” official talks. For the Lions, landing Ugarte would be a major statement of intent, signaling their desire to dominate both the Süper Lig and the European stage.