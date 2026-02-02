Galatasaray Launch Surprise Deadline Day Move for Brighton Striker

In a move that has stunned the European market, Galatasaray have reportedly entered negotiations to sign Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson, who is currently on loan at AS Roma.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, the Süper Lig leaders have identified the 21-year-old Irishman as a “surprise” priority to bolster their attacking options before the Turkish transfer window shuts on February 4.

Struggles in the Italian Capital

Ferguson’s time in Rome has been a narrative of high potential met with significant friction. While the striker has managed five goals and two assists in 22 appearances across all competitions, he has struggled to fully adapt to manager Gian Piero Gasperini’s rigorous tactical system.

Gasperini has been publicly critical of the forward on multiple occasions, and Roma’s recent activity in the market—including the arrivals of Donyell Malen, Robinio Vaz, and Bryan Zaragoza—suggests the Giallorossi are preparing for a future without him.

A Complex Three-Way Negotiation

Because Ferguson is currently mid-loan, any move to Istanbul requires a “triangular” agreement between Galatasaray, Brighton, and Roma.

The Opportunity: Galatasaray are looking for a physical presence to rotate with stars like Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi as they push for the title and a deep run in the Champions League.

The Deadline: While the major European windows close tonight (February 2 at 7 PM), Turkish clubs benefit from a 48-hour extension, giving them until February 4 to finalize the paperwork.

Premier League Competition

If Roma agrees to terminate Ferguson’s loan early, Galatasaray will face stiff competition from the Premier League. Both Fulham and Nottingham Forest are reportedly monitoring the situation closely.

Fulham are scouring the market after a move for PSV’s Ricardo Pepi collapsed.Nottingham Forest have long been admirers of the former Bohemians prospect and have already pursued several Brighton players this window, including captain Lewis Dunk.

As the clock ticks toward the European deadline, Ferguson finds himself at a career crossroads. A move to Galatasaray would offer a fresh start in a team known for revitalizing high-profile attackers, but the lure of a Premier League return remains a significant factor.