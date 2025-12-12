Galatasaray Launches Ambitious Bid for Real Madrid Defender Antonio Rudiger

Turkish giants Galatasaray have set their sights on Real Madrid center-back Antonio Rüdiger, as uncertainty continues to surround the German defender’s contract situation at the Santiago Bernabéu, according to a report from the Spanish outlet AS.

With the 32-year-old’s current deal set to expire at the end of the season and Real Madrid yet to finalize a renewal, speculation regarding his future has intensified. That hesitation has opened the door for top European clubs to test Rüdiger’s situation ahead of the winter transfer window, with Turkey emerging as a determined suitor.

Galatasaray’s Strategic January Push

According to AS, Galatasaray is preparing a serious push to secure the German international in January.

The club is keen to reinforce its squad midway through the campaign and views Rüdiger as the ideal leader to significantly enhance its defensive structure.

Manager Okan Buruk is reportedly a strong admirer of Rüdiger’s experience at the highest level. Galatasaray’s plan is strategic:

Direct Negotiations: Since Rüdiger will become a free agent in the summer, Galatasaray intends to open direct negotiations with the player first, aiming to present a compelling long-term project.

Formal Proposal: Following player discussions, the Turkish side would then approach Real Madrid with a formal transfer proposal for a winter move.

Galatasaray believes that pairing Rüdiger with Davinson Sánchez would create a formidable defensive partnership, significantly boosting the club’s competitiveness in the Champions League and strengthening their overall European ambitions.

Rüdiger has been one of Real Madrid’s most reliable performers, making the club’s hesitation over a contract extension a topic of repeated discussion.

The ongoing uncertainty means Real Madrid must soon decide whether to secure Rüdiger’s services long-term or consider accepting a transfer fee for him in January to avoid losing him for free next summer.