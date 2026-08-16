Galatasaray Lead Pursuit of Ethan Nwaneri After Mikel Arteta Admits Arsenal Star Could Leave

Galatasaray have placed Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri high on their summer transfer wish list, following admissions from Gunners boss Mikel Arteta that the 19-year-old midfielder may need to depart London in search of regular first-team football according to Metro.

The Süper Lig titleholders have made contact regarding the England youth international as part of a wider, ambitious transfer initiative in North London. Having already submitted proposals for Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, Galatasaray officials are attempting to execute a sensational double sweep to reinforce their squad ahead of their upcoming UEFA Champions League campaign.

Arteta’s Comments Give Galatasaray Green Light

Galatasaray’s interest has gained significant momentum following Arteta’s transparent evaluation of Nwaneri’s situation ahead of the Community Shield:

“I want him to be at the club, but in the medium and long term, what is best for the player?” Arteta stated. “Ethan needs to play football. If he stays here, it’s because we can guarantee that he can have those minutes. Otherwise, it’s just something that is not good for anybody.”

With Arsenal unable to promise starter minutes in a heavily stacked midfield, Galatasaray are positioning themselves as an ideal destination where Nwaneri can command immediate, regular playing time on both the domestic and European stage.

Galatasaray’s Transfer Strategy

The Turkish giants are aggressively pursuing premier talent from top European leagues to maintain their domestic dominance:

Dual Negotiations: Galatasaray’s delegation in London has bundled inquiries for Nwaneri into ongoing talks for Gabriel Martinelli, leveraging active discussions with Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta.

Proving Ground: Following Nwaneri’s successful loan stint with Marseille in Ligue 1 last term, Galatasaray are confident they can offer the high-level platform and regular minutes the player requires to continue his development.

Competing Interest: While Galatasaray are pushing to finalize terms, they face rivalry from European heavyweights including AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig, who are also keeping close tabs on the teenager.

With Arsenal open to evaluating formal proposals to ensure Nwaneri does not stall on the bench, Galatasaray are working swiftly to present a compelling project that could see the Hale End graduate make the move to Istanbul.