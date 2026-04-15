Galatasaray Lead Race for Barcelona Midfield Star Marc Casadu as Premier League Giants Circle

Galatasaray are preparing a major summer move for Barcelona’s breakout talent Marc Casadó, as the Turkish champions look to beat a host of Premier League clubs to the 22-year-old’s signature.

According to latest reports from Fotomaç, the Spanish midfielder has emerged as a priority target for manager Okan Buruk, who has identified the Barcelona academy graduate as the key to evolving Galatasaray’s midfield for the 2026/27 campaign.

Barcelona Ready to Sell for Transfer Funds

Despite Casadó’s rising status at the Nou Camp, Barcelona are reportedly open to a sale this summer. The Catalan giants are looking to generate significant capital to fund their own high-profile arrivals, placing several “La Masia” graduates on the market.

Casadó, valued at approximately €20 million, has become one of the most sought-after defensive midfielders in Europe due to his elite ball-winning stats and composure under pressure—traits that have drawn comparisons to some of the club’s legendary pivots.

Galatasaray Facing Premier League Rivalry

The Istanbul giants face a difficult path to secure the Spaniard. The report suggests that Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham are all monitoring the situation closely. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid is also rumored to be interested in keeping the player in La Liga.

However, Galatasaray are hoping to convince Casadó with the promise of guaranteed Champions League football and a central role in their project.

Financial Terms and Timeline

Barcelona are reportedly holding out for a fee of €22 million. While Galatasaray management is currently focused on the closing stages of the Süper Lig title race, they have reportedly authorized intermediaries to begin preliminary talks.

Sources suggest the Turkish club is ready to meet the €20 million mark to ensure they remain at the front of the queue.