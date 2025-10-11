Galatasaray Leading Race to End Tyrell Malacia’s Manchester United Nightmare

Dutch international defender Tyrell Malacia is reportedly set to end his difficult spell at Manchester United, with Turkish giants Galatasaray emerging as the frontrunners for his signature this summer according to Daily Star.

The 26-year-old is said to be determined to leave Old Trafford at the conclusion of the current season, following a complete breakdown in his relationship with manager Rúben Amorim, which is described as being “beyond repair.”

Galatasaray has placed the full-back high on their summer shopping list and is confident they can entice him to Istanbul. This provides Malacia with a clear route out of a club where his position has become untenable.

Relationship Breakdown and ‘Bomb Squad’ Status

Malacia’s tenure at United has become increasingly troubled, culminating in him being part of the infamous ‘bomb squad’—a group of players reportedly frozen out of the first-team picture earlier this campaign.

Despite being advised to secure a new club last summer, Malacia saw a potential loan move to Spanish side Elche collapse in the final week of the transfer window. The player is now reportedly desperate to move on, particularly as he is due to become a free agent in June.

Malacia was the first signing made by former manager Erik ten Hag in 2022, joining from Feyenoord in a deal worth approximately £15 million. However, he has failed to make a lasting impact, managing only 16 starts in the Premier League before falling out of favour.

The arrival of two new left-sided wing-backs, Patrick Dorgu and Diego Leon, under Amorim has pushed Malacia further down the pecking order, making him a forgotten figure in the squad.

Although he trained briefly with the Under-21s, Amorim confirmed earlier this season that the player was being phased back into the first-team group, stating: “He is returning with contact with the ball with the Under-21s, then we will see.” While he has recently rejoined the senior training sessions, the consensus remains that his future lies away from Manchester.