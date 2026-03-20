Galatasaray Leads Turkish Financial Dominance in UEFA Prize Money Race

Galatasaray has emerged as the clear financial heavyweight among Turkish clubs in Europe this season, securing more than €53.5 million in UEFA prize money. According to the latest distribution data, the “Lions” earned significantly more than their domestic rivals, while Beşiktaş and Başakşehir ended the season with the lowest European revenues.

Galatasaray: The €53.5 Million Windfall

By qualifying directly for the revamped Champions League “League Phase,” Galatasaray secured a massive €18.62 million participation fee. Their performance on the pitch added further value, with three wins and one draw in the league phase earning them €7 million, alongside a €5.08 million bonus for their final league standing.

The club’s successful progression to the Round of 16—marked by a high-profile victory over Juventus—triggered an additional €11 million bonus. Combined with approximately €8.41 million from the broadcasting market pool and €2.42 million from UEFA’s historical coefficient ranking, Galatasaray’s total earnings reached a staggering €53.53 million.

Fenerbahçe and Samsunspor: Europa and Conference League Gains

Fenerbahçe secured a total of €19.47 million despite missing out on the Champions League group stage. After falling in the playoffs, the “Yellow Canaries” received a €4.29 million “consolation” payment before moving into the Europa League. Their run in the secondary competition, which included three wins and three draws, brought in participation and performance bonuses totaling €15.18 million.

The surprise package of the season, Samsunspor, banked €7.89 million through a resilient run in the UEFA Conference League. After transitioning from the Europa League playoffs, the Red-and-Whites earned €3.17 million for entering the Conference League and bolstered their bank account by reaching the Round of 16.

The Bottom Tier: Early Exits for Beşiktaş and Başakşehir

At the other end of the spectrum, Beşiktaş and Başakşehir saw their European campaigns cut short during the qualifying rounds.

Beşiktaş exited in the Conference League playoffs after a brief stint in the Europa League qualifiers.

Başakşehir followed a similar trajectory, falling at the final hurdle before the league phase.

Both clubs concluded the season with €1.275 million each, primarily consisting of round-participation fees and a €750,000 elimination bonus for failing to reach the Conference League league stage.

Turkish Clubs’ UEFA Revenue Summary (2025/26)

Club Total Revenue (Approx.) Competition Level

Galatasaray €53.53 Million Champions League (Round of 16)

Fenerbahçe €19.47 Million Europa League (Playoff/KO)

Samsunspor €7.89 Million Conference League (Round of 16)

Beşiktaş €1.275 Million Qualifiers (Eliminated)

Başakşehir €1.275 Million Qualifiers (Eliminated)