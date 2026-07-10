Galatasaray Linked with Liverpool Midfielder Curtis Jones Amid Contract Advantage

Turkish Süper Lig champions Galatasaray are tracking Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones as they look to build a squad capable of making an impact in the upcoming UEFA Champions League campaign according to Liverpool Echo.

The Istanbul giants have identified the 25-year-old English international as a priority target to inject tactical versatility and dynamism into a midfield that occasionally lacked control in high-stakes European transitions last season.

Contract Situation Offers Strategic Advantage

While Jones is a highly regarded component of the Premier League side’s setup and carries a market valuation hovering around €35 million, Galatasaray believe his contractual status at Anfield opens a distinct window of opportunity.

Jones’s current deal on Merseyside is set to expire on June 30, 2027.

Entering the final stretch of his contract next summer puts Liverpool in a vulnerable position, facing the classic dilemma of risking a free transfer departure or cashing in early.

This ticking clock is expected to drive down Liverpool’s leverage, giving Galatasaray a substantial negotiation advantage to secure a high-caliber Premier League asset below standard premium market rates.

The Scouting Profile

The pursuit aligns with Galatasaray’s recent recruitment directive: target robust, technically sound profiles with elite-level experience who are approaching career crossroads. Jones offers a versatile template, comfortable operating as a traditional number eight or dropping deeper to dictate tempo.

Age: 25

Position: Midfielder

Current Club: Liverpool (Premier League)

Reported Market Value: €35 million

Contract Expiry: June 30, 2027

While changing a local-born player’s focus from Anfield to the intimidating atmosphere of RAMS Park remains a difficult task, the promise of guaranteed Champions League minutes and an undisputed starring role in Istanbul are being used as primary incentives to test the waters.