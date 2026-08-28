Galatasaray Loves a Challenge’: Dursun Özbek Reacts to Champions League Draw and Fenerbahçe’s Entry

Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek delivered an optimistic reaction following the UEFA Champions League league-phase draw in Monaco, insisting the Turkish champions thrive on big occasions despite being handed a demanding fixture list.

The Yellow-Reds were drawn against European powerhouses including Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Aston Villa, and Sporting CP. Addressing the media immediately after the ceremony, Özbek embraced the tough path ahead.

“There Are No Easy Draws in the Champions League”

Özbek emphasized that competing against Europe’s elite is standard for a club of Galatasaray’s stature.

Welcoming Elite Opponents: “It is a tough draw, but Galatasaray loves a challenge. When you play in the Champions League, an easy draw simply isn’t possible. You are competing among Europe’s top 36 elite clubs. In fact, I personally wanted Paris Saint-Germain, and we got them.”

Building on Past Success: “We will put in every effort to surpass our previous achievements. Galatasaray will bring everything to the pitch to perform at the highest level.”

Boosting Turkish Football’s Brand Value

Özbek also welcomed the participation of cross-town rivals Fenerbahçe, noting that having multiple Turkish clubs in Europe’s premier competition benefits the entire nation.

“The more Turkish teams reach the Champions League, the higher the overall brand value of Turkish football becomes,” Özbek said. “Fenerbahçe qualified this year as well. I also wish full success to our clubs in the Europa League and Conference League—they will do their utmost for the country’s coefficient ranking.”

Transfer Strategy Unchanged

Regarding ongoing transfer activity, the Galatasaray president clarified that their squad building is not dictated by the draw outcomes.

“We don’t structure our transfer market movements based on draw results. We are already assembling a squad built specifically for the Champions League stage, and our transfer work continues,” Özbek stated, while calling on the fans to maintain their passionate support throughout the campaign.