Galatasaray Make €7m Offer For Man United Midfielder & Want 3 More Players

Galatasaray has increased its bid for Fred to €7 million, but Manchester United is still demanding €9 million according to Vatan.

Per the source, the Lions initially bid €6m for Fred which United rejected.

Fred has 12 months left on his contract and looks set to leave this summer but United appear keen to only let him leave for the right price.

The report claims that Fred has a €20m valuation but that United would accept €9m.

Galatasaray are reportedly waiting for United’s response to their latest €7m offer.

The Turkish club is also interested in signing Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, and Anthony Elanga, but it is unclear if they will make any further offers for those players.

The two clubs are still in negotiations after Galatasaray moved attention to signing Fred after talks over Leandro Paredes stalled.

The Lions want to strengthen their midfield heading into the new season as they hope to navigate past a trick Champions League playoff route to make it to the group stage.

Galatasaray head into the new season as reigning Super Lig champions after winning the league title for a record 23rd time.