Galatasaray Make Fresh Move For Arsenal Forward Gabriel Martinelli

Galatasaray have renewed efforts to sign Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli before the end of the transfer window, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Negotiations between the two clubs had previously reached an advanced stage following an official offer from the Istanbul side.

However, talks reached a temporary standstill when Martinelli initially expressed a strong preference to remain in North London and fight for his place in the starting XI.

The Lions are aware that Saudi Arabia side Al Hilal have made an offer and are in advanced talks.

However, Galatasaray believe the attraction of Champions League football and remaining in a competitive league could sway Martinelli – much in the same way Mohamed Salah opted for Trabzonspor over a move to Saudi.

Arsenal Determined to Finalize Deal

With Martinelli entering the final year of his contract, the Gunners hierarchy are determined to capitalize on his market value rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Highlighting his altered status in Mikel Arteta’s tactical plans, the winger was omitted from the matchday squad for Arsenal’s opening two competitive fixtures of the season.

With Galatasaray standing as the sole major European club offering a concrete and lucrative financial package, the clock is ticking for Martinelli and Arsenal.

Arsenal intend to resolve the player’s future before the current transfer window closes to free up wage space for their own late recruitment targets.

Galatasaray’s Marquee Target

Galatasaray have made Martinelli a target as they assemble a competitive squad capable of making a deep run in the UEFA Champions League.

The Lions remain fully prepared to wrap up negotiations immediately once the player gives his final seal of approval.

Martinelli, who originally joined Arsenal from Brazilian side Ituano in the summer of 2019, played a key role in the club’s recent title challenges. However, with his time at the Emirates Stadium now reaching an impasse, a move to Turkey appears increasingly likely.