Galatasaray Make Increased Transfer Offer for Tottenham Midfielder

Galatasaray have made a new offer for Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele according to Turkish football journalist Ertan Suzgun.

The Turkish club have increased their original offer to €8 million and will pay in shorter instalments – under four years.

Suzgun tweeted the following: “EXCLUSIVE – Galatasaray have made an improved offer for Tanguy Ndombele. Galatasaray are prepared to offer €8m and split the instalments over fewer years than originally proposed.”

🟡🔴 ÖZEL – Galatasaray, Tanguy Ndombele için Tottenham’a yaptığı teklifini revize etti. Galatasaray, 8 milyon Euro rakamını biraz daha arttırıp ödeme planı için de yıl sayısını düşürdü.#yüzdeyüz https://t.co/7boPN4l9j5 pic.twitter.com/n29n6ZsCAT — Ertan Süzgün (@ertansuzgun) July 30, 2023

Ndombele has returned to Tottenham for pre-season after spending last season on loan at Napoli.

The France international has not yet featured in any friendlies under new manager Ange Postecoglou, but he is still recovering from injury.

It is unclear whether Ndombele is in Tottenham’s plans for the upcoming season, but Galatasaray are clearly interested in signing him.

Ndombele arrived at Tottenham in 2019 for a club-record fee of £53.8 million, but he has failed to live up to expectations.

He has been plagued by injuries and inconsistent form, and he has made just 91 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Galatasaray’s improved offer for Ndombele will be telling for his future at Tottenham.

If the club accept the offer, it will be a loss on their initial investment, but it could also free up some much-needed space in the squad.

However, if Tottenham reject the offer, it will be a sign that they still believe in Ndombele and want to give him another chance to prove himself.

Only time will tell what happens next, but Galatasaray’s improved offer has certainly put Ndombele’s future at Tottenham in doubt.