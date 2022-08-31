Galatasaray make offer for Tottenham forward

Tottenham winger Lucas Moura has been linked with a move to Galatasaray according to Takvim.

Per the source, the lions have made an offer to loan Moura with an option to buy as Galatasaray officials try to push through a last-minute deal.

READ: Why do online bettors often decide to punt on Turkish football teams?

The Yellow-Reds management are unhappy with the performance of their wingers and are keen on strengthening the position before the transfer window ends.

The report claims that Galatarary have made contact with Moura’s representatives and that the winger is not in the plans of Spurs manager Lucas Moura.

Moura does still have another two years left on his contract so if he did leave on loan Spurs could still sell him on.

The 30-year-old has struggled for playing time this season playing just 12 minutes of Premier League football this season.

Galatasaray have got their season off to a strong start picking up seven points in their first four games this season winning two games, drawing one and losing one.

The Lions have strengthened their squad with several signings including Lucas Torreira from Arsenal.