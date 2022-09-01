Galatasaray make progress in transfer talks with Tottenham over winger

Galatasaray have made significant progress in talks with Tottenham over winger Lucas Moura according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Lions are now in advanced negotiations with Spurs over a loan move for the Brazil international.

READ: Why do online bettors often decide to punt on Turkish football teams?

Moura has attracted interest from elsewhere but Galatasaray do have time on their side.

The Turkish transfer window is open until 8 September but shuts today for Premier League sides.

The Istanbul giants want Moura on a temporary move.

Galatasaray are keen on signing a winger before the transfer window shuts to add additional firepower to the attack.

The club officials have been left disappointed with the attack so far this season. Galatasaray have picked up just seven points from their first four games this season.

Moura does not appear to be part of Tottenham manager Antonio Conte’s plans this season.

The 26-year-old has played just 12 minutes of Premier League football this season and was not used in the 2-2 draw against West Ham last night.

In fact, Moura has not been included in the squad for the past two league games.

The Brazilian does still have another two-years remaining on his Tottenham contract.