Galatasaray make transfer move for Tottenham winger, Taffarel sent in to negotiate deal

Galatasaray are still interested in signing Tottenham winger Lucas Moura according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Tottenham have decided they do not want to extend Moura’s contract deal which runs out at the end of the season – the club has the option to extend by an additional season.

The 30-year-old has played just 269 minutes of football in all competitions since the start of the campaign, which is just not enough.

Moura is reportedly unhappy with the decision but has not been considering offers and rejected the Lions last offer.

Galatasaray have called on club legend Claudio Taffarel to help negotiate on the clubs behalf with Moura.

Taffarel is a respected figure in the Brazil international football community and has worked closely with Galatasaray in the past.

The former Brazil national team and Galatasaray keeper will hold talks with Moura over a potential move to the Turkish giants.

Moura will leave as a free agent at the end of the season if he does not sign a new deal.

The Lions are first in the Super Lig having won their last nine games in the league but manager Okan Buruk is keen on strengthening the attack before the end of the winter transfer window.