Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim diagnosed with coronavirus

Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Galatasaray legend said on Monday that he tested positive for Covid-19.

Terim tweeted the following on his official account.

“The results of a test done today showed a positive result for coronavirus,” Terim said on Twitter.

“I’m in safe hands at the hospital. Don’t worry. Hopefully I’ll communicate more as soon as possible.”

Bugün yapılan test sonuçlarına göre Corona Virüs sonucum pozitif çıkmıştır. Hastanede emin ellerdeyim. Merak etmeyin. En kısa zamanda haberleşmek üzere.. — Fatih Terim (@fatihterim) March 23, 2020

The Super Lig was one of the last major leagues to suspended the league.

Fatih Terim was the only Turkish manager who publically criticised the Turkish Football Federation for not postponing the league following the goalless draw against Besiktas on 15 March 2020.

“We are facing a global problem, countries issue state of emergencies, schools are shut down, flights are canceled,” Terim said on March 15 after a goalless draw with Beşiktaş behind closed doors.

“All major leagues around the world have been suspended. I will tell the truth, this is about the lives of me, you, the players. There are 850 accredited people here, all our lives are at risk. If the games are suspended, we send all players home, nobody should feel bad,” he said.

It ended up being the final match before the Turkish Sports Ministry intervened and suspended all football, basketball, volleyball and handball leagues.

Turkey has officially recorded 1,236 cases of the new coronavirus while 30 people have died, according to the health minister late Sunday.