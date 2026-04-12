Galatasaray Medical Update: Trio Sidelined Ahead of Kocaelispor Clash

Galatasaray has released a formal medical bulletin regarding the fitness of three key players—Yáser Asprilla, Günay Güvenç, and Victor Osimhen—as the “Lions” prepare for their Trendyol Süper Lig Matchday 29 encounter against Kocaelispor.

Asprilla and Güvenç Under Close Supervision

Colombian playmaker Yáser Asprilla is facing a spell on the sidelines following a heavy blow to the knee during the club’s recent fixture against Göztepe. Subsequent scans at the club’s sponsor hospital, Acıbadem, revealed edema in the knee and bleeding within the joint capsule. Asprilla did not participate in team training today, instead working through a recovery session with club physiotherapists.

Adding to the injury concerns, backup goalkeeper Günay Güvenç has also been restricted to the treatment room. Tests conducted following Friday’s training session confirmed a strain in his medial collateral ligament (MCL).

Osimhen Progressing Toward Return

In more positive news for the fans, Nigerian superstar Victor Osimhen continues his journey back to full match fitness. Following an injury sustained during the high-stakes Champions League clash against Liverpool, Osimhen successfully completed the first segment of today’s team training session. He spent the second half of the day in the gymnasium, following a specialized program tailored by medical staff to ensure a safe return to competitive action.

Tactical Implications

Head coach Okan Buruk will have to adjust his tactical plans for the upcoming domestic fixtures. While the return of Osimhen to partial training provides a massive psychological boost, the absence of Asprilla’s creativity in the final third will require a shift in the midfield dynamics.

Galatasaray currently sits at the top of the table and will be looking to maintain their momentum despite these fitness setbacks as the title race enters its final stretch.