Galatasaray are keeping close tabs on Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as off-field legal and regulatory scrutiny surrounding the Premier League champions fuel speculation regarding potential squad restructuring, according to Fotomac.

The 27-year-old Italian international, who completed a £26 million move to the Etihad Stadium from Paris Saint-Germain to replace Ederson, has established himself as one of Europe’s premier shot-stoppers. However, ongoing proceedings concerning Financial Fair Play compliance have led major European clubs to evaluate potential market opportunities.

City Regulatory Probe Sparks Exit Speculation

According to reports covered by Fotomaç, any severe regulatory penalties or structural squad changes at Manchester City could see high-profile figures reassess their long-term futures.

While Manchester City have not made any internal decisions regarding player departures, rival European recruitment departments are preparing contingencies should market conditions lower valuation thresholds for key stars.

Galatasaray and Real Madrid Keep Tabs on Italian Stopper

While Galatasaray currently have no official formal bid submitted, yellow-and-red executives are reportedly maintaining an active position on Donnarumma’s status alongside several elite European outfits.

Reports highlight Real Madrid as another major party evaluating Donnarumma as a potential long-term option in goal, valuing his extensive UEFA Champions League pedigree. Should Manchester City be forced into player sales, the Italian international is expected to become one of the premier names on the European transfer market.