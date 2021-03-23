Galatasaray offer Crystal Palace star three-year deal offer with wage increase

Galatasaray have offered Crystal Palace star Patrick van Aanholt a three-year deal with a ‘sharp’ increase on his £55,000-a-week wages according to the Daily Mail.

Per the source, the Netherlands international is still in talks with Palace over a contract extension but negotiations are currently at an ‘impasse’.

The report claims that the Lions have offered the 30-year-old a pre-contract offer.

Should Aanholt fail to agree to a new deal with Palace he will be a free agent at the end of the season and have the option to join Galatasaray for free.

As he is out of contract at the end of the season he is free to talk with non-English clubs.

Galatasaray are currently second in the Super Lig and would book a place in the Champions League next season if they keep their current position or overtake leaders Besiktas who are three points ahead of them.

Van Aarnholt has one assist in 19 appearances for Palace in all competitions this season.

The left-back is currently in Turkey with the Netherlands national team ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier on Wednesday.