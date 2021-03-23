Galatasaray offer Crystal Palace star three-year deal offer with wage increase

By
Emre Sarigul
-
Galatasaray supporters celebrate after the football club was crowned champion of Turkey's top division for a record 22nd time on May 19, 2019 in Istanbul. - Galatasaray sealed their 22nd Turkish league title with a dramatic 2-1 win over nearest challengers Istanbul Basaksehir in a capital-city derby marred by violence. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP) (Photo credit should read YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

Galatasaray have offered Crystal Palace star Patrick van Aanholt a three-year deal with a ‘sharp’ increase on his £55,000-a-week wages according to the Daily Mail.

Per the source, the Netherlands international is still in talks with Palace over a contract extension but negotiations are currently at an ‘impasse’.

READ: Turkey squad announced ahead of Netherlands, Norway and Latvia FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers

The report claims that the Lions have offered the 30-year-old a pre-contract offer.

Should Aanholt fail to agree to a new deal with Palace he will be a free agent at the end of the season and have the option to join Galatasaray for free.

As he is out of contract at the end of the season he is free to talk with non-English clubs.

Galatasaray are currently second in the Super Lig and would book a place in the Champions League next season if they keep their current position or overtake leaders Besiktas who are three points ahead of them.

Van Aarnholt has one assist in 19 appearances for Palace in all competitions this season.

The left-back is currently in Turkey with the Netherlands national team ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier on Wednesday.