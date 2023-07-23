Galatasaray Offer Crystal Palace Target Wilfried Zaha £8m-a-Year Deal

Galatasaray have offered Wilfried Zaha a £8m-a-year contract in an attempt to sign him on a free transfer according to Daily Mail.

Zaha is available after his contract with Crystal Palace expired, and he has been linked with a number of clubs, including Saudi Arabia, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, Lazio, and Galatasaray’s rivals Fenerbahce.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Galatasaray is hoping to convince Zaha to join them by offering him a chance to play in the Champions League qualifying round.

The Turkish champions won the Turkish title last season, which gave them entry into the Champions League.

Zaha has also been offered a renewal offer from Crystal Palace worth £200,000-per-week, but he has not yet signed it.

Galatasaray are making a strong offer to Zaha, and it remains to be seen whether he will join them.

Zaha is 30 years old and has played for Crystal Palace for his entire career. He is a talented winger who is known for his dribbling skills and ability to score goals.

He has been capped 31 times by the Ivory Coast national team.

Galatasaray is a big club with a rich history. They have won the Turkish league title 23 times and the UEFA Cup/Europa League once.

They are hoping to use their Champions League qualification to attract top players like Zaha.