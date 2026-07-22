Galatasaray Offered Man City Midfielder Phil Foden Loan as Turkish Champions Evaluate Playmaker Priorities

Galatasaray have been offered the opportunity to sign Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden on loan, according to details reported by Turkish outlet Fanatik.

The proposal was presented directly to club president Dursun Özbek and senior executives by Italian agent George Gardi—who has brokered several marquee arrivals for the Istanbul side in recent years—during recent transfer planning meetings.

While Foden’s name was submitted to head coach Okan Buruk, Galatasaray currently view Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes as their primary target to fill the attacking midfielder role.

Any potential move for Foden also carries technical hurdles on the English side. Manchester City management reportedly insist Foden sign a one-year contract extension before sanctioning any loan, as the 26-year-old playmaker enters the final season of his current deal.

Furthermore, Galatasaray remain in dialogue with Gardi and would require a realistic purchase option included in any eventual agreement before formalizing a bid.

Following the departure of Dries Mertens, Galatasaray’s leadership is actively searching for a marquee playmaker to lead their attack in domestic competition and the UEFA Champions League.

Valued at €70 million, Foden presents a massive profile, but the Turkish champions are carefully weighing all options, with Bruno Fernandes remaining slightly ahead in their tactical considerations for now.