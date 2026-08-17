Galatasaray Offered Man United Forward in Sensational Transfer Proposal by Agent George Gardi

Galatasaray have been offered the chance to pull off one of the summer’s most audacious deals after international intermediary George Gardi recommended Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to the Turkish champions according to Fanatik.

The proposal comes amidst mounting pressure on the Galatasaray board to deliver marquee attacking reinforcements following an unexpected 1–1 draw against Çorum FK on the opening weekend of the Süper Lig season. The dropped points triggered vocal frustration from supporters at RAMS Park, prompting club officials and manager Okan Buruk to step up their recruitment efforts.

Gardi Eyes Another Landmark Deal

Gardi, who played a central role in bringing stars such as Mauro Icardi and Victor Osimhen to Istanbul, has reportedly informed Galatasaray’s executive board that he can facilitate a deal for the 28-year-old English international.

Manchester United Status: Following a loan spell at FC Barcelona last season, Rashford returned to Old Trafford for pre-season, though his long-term role in Manchester remains subject to intense speculation.

Proposal to Board: Gardi reached out to the Galatasaray hierarchy to pitch the Englishman as a marquee solution for their frontline, exploiting the uncertainty surrounding his situation in England.

Fan Reaction: News of the agent’s proposal has ignited widespread excitement among the Sarı-Kırmızılı fanbase, who are eager for a headline addition before the transfer window closes.

Board Evaluating Options

While the prospect of signing Rashford has generated headlines across Turkey, Galatasaray continue to weigh multiple high-profile targets: