Galatasaray on the Brink of History: Victory Against Samsunspor to Seal 26th Title

Galatasaray are just 90 minutes away from etching their names into the history books as they prepare to face Samsunspor tomorrow, Saturday, May 2.

A victory in the 32nd week of the Trendyol Süper Lig would officially crown the Lions as champions for the 2025/26 season, marking their fourth consecutive title and 26th overall.

Following a dominant 3-0 victory over arch-rivals Fenerbahçe last weekend—fueled by goals from Victor Osimhen, Barış Alper Yılmaz, and Lucas Torreira—Okan Buruk’s side has opened up a commanding seven-point lead at the top of the table.

The Math of the Championship

With 74 points and only three matches remaining, the calculation for Galatasaray is simple:

Win vs. Samsunspor: Galatasaray becomes champions regardless of other results, moving to 77 points. With only two games left after this weekend, second-placed Fenerbahçe (67 points) would be unable to close the 10-point gap even if they win their remaining fixtures.

Draw or Loss: If Galatasaray drops points, the title race would mathematically continue into the following week, though they would still remain heavy favorites given their superior goal difference (+49).

Focus on the Field

Manager Okan Buruk has urged his players to maintain their concentration, warning against premature celebrations. “We have worked all season for this moment,” Buruk stated during his pre-match press conference. “Samsunspor is a tough opponent at home, and we must treat this like a cup final.”

Galatasaray enters the match in peak form, boasting a four-game winning streak and the league’s best defensive record, having conceded only 23 goals in 31 matches. Meanwhile, the club’s star-studded attack continues to shine, with Mauro Icardi and Victor Osimhen combining for a formidable offensive threat.

Preparation for a Party

While the team remains focused on the away trip to Samsun, fans in Istanbul are already preparing for a potential historic night. Should “Cimbom” secure the three points, celebrations are expected to erupt across the city, centered around the traditional gathering point at Taksim Square.