Galatasaray on verge of agreeing transfer with Chelsea over striker

Galatasaray are on the verge of agreeing to a 1.5-year loan deal with Chelsea over striker David Datro Fofana according to Fanatik.

Per the source, after a development in negotiations the Blues are close to agreeing terms with Galatasaray.

The report claims that Chelsea initially were not keen on sending Fofana to the Super Lig but with the other major leagues transfer windows closing the Blues do not have many options if Fofana is to gain experience on loan.

The Super Lig transfer window stays open until 8 Febuary 2023.

Chelsea and Galatasaray are set for another round of talks where the possibility of reducing the loan term to six-months will be discussed.

Despite only joining Chelsea in January the 20-year-old striker could struggle for playing time due to competition up front.

After being left on the bench for the last three league games Fofana played 15 minutes in the goalless draw against Fulham.

Galatasaray are keen on strengthening their attack as they continue efforts to win the league title.

The Yellow Reds are currently first after winning their last 11 games in a row and are six points ahead of second-placed rivals Fenerbahce.