Galatasaray Open UEFA Champions League Campaign at Sporting CP Facing Tough Historical Odds

Turkish champions Galatasaray kick off their 2026/27 UEFA Champions League league phase campaign away to Sporting CP at the Estádio José Alvalade, aiming to defy a long-standing history of European away struggles.

The fixture marks Galatasaray’s 341st match in European competition and their 170th appearance in Europe’s top-tier club tournament. Remarkably, despite both clubs being European regulars, Sporting CP will become the Lions’ 114th different opponent in European history, as the two sides meet for the very first time in UEFA competition.

Poor European Away Record Weighs on Lions

Galatasaray arrive in Lisbon following a strong, unbeaten start to their domestic Süper Lig campaign (W3, D1). However, head coach Okan Buruk must overcome a difficult historical trend on the continental stage.

Galatasaray have managed just one win in their last 10 Champions League opening fixtures (D4, L5). Furthermore, their broader form outside Istanbul has been concerning, claiming a single victory from their last 15 European away trips (D3, L11).

Key Match Facts & Trends:

Opening Day Trend: 1 win in the last 10 Champions League Matchday 1 encounters.

Away Record: 1 win in the last 15 European away matches.

Portuguese Record: Winless in their last five encounters against Portuguese clubs (D1, L4).

Key Absences & Leão’s Emotional Return

Galatasaray face significant squad selection hurdles in Lisbon. Star Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen (groin strain) and central midfielder Mario Lemina (muscle tear) remain in Istanbul after suffering injuries during domestic play last week. Summer defensive loan arrival El Chadaille Bitshiabu could be handed his club debut to help reinforce the backline.

The match holds special emotional weight for Rafael Leão. The Portuguese winger, who joined Galatasaray in a high-profile summer transfer, came through Sporting CP’s youth academy before departing in 2018. He is expected to start alongside Leroy Sané and İlkay Gündoğan in a revamped attack.