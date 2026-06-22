Galatasaray Plan Audacious Leadership Counter-Move to Shield Victor Osimhen From Manchester United

Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray are reportedly preparing a bold internal counter-strategy to fend off heavy interest from Manchester United for their marquee forward, Victor Osimhen.

According to prominent Turkish sports journalist Levent Tüzemen, the reigning Süper Lig champions have absolutely no intention of sanctioning a sale for the Nigerian talisman this summer. Instead, club executives are readying a massive symbolic gesture to convince the striker that his long-term future remains in Istanbul: the club captaincy.

Manchester United’s Continued Search for Firepower

The development comes amid widespread reports that Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has placed Osimhen at the absolute top of a five-man striker shortlist. The Red Devils are in the market for an elite center-forward to complete their attacking rebuild, provide support for Benjamin Šeško, and potentially replace the outgoing Joshua Zirkzee.

While United view the 27-year-old Nigerian international as their ultimate “dream target,” the financial logistics are expected to be complex. Galatasaray paid a club-record fee to secure Osimhen permanently from Napoli, and his current valuation reportedly sits around the €150 million mark.

The Captaincy Incentive: Filling the Icardi Vacuum

To completely neutralize the allure of a Premier League switch, Galatasaray’s management and head coach Okan Buruk plan to make Osimhen the absolute face of the club’s future project.

The strategy is directly intertwined with the shifting leadership dynamics inside the RAMS Park locker room. Incumbent captain Mauro Icardi is rapidly approaching the expiration of his contract, and his long-term status with the club remains unresolved.

Should the Argentine talisman depart Istanbul this summer, Galatasaray intends to immediately pass the captain’s armband to Osimhen. Under the proposed leadership hierarchy, former Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira would be elevated to vice-captain, with veteran defender Abdülkerim Bardakcı serving as the third-choice leader.

An Indispensable Asset for Okan Buruk

Galatasaray’s determination to keep Osimhen is heavily justified by his elite goalscoring metrics. During a sensational 2025–26 campaign, the forward was practically unplayable, netting 15 goals and providing five assists in just 22 Süper Lig appearances. Across all competitive tournaments, Osimhen amassed 22 goals and eight assists, anchoring the Lions’ domestic dominance.

By offering him the captaincy, Galatasaray hopes to make the African Player of the Year feel irreplaceable and uniquely valued in Istanbul—positioning the emotional and status-driven gesture as the ultimate tool to scupper Manchester United’s multi-million pound recruitment plans.