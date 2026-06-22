Galatasaray Plan Post-World Cup Move Arsenal Forward Leandro Trossard

Super Lig champions Galatasaray are closely monitoring Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard in North London and are preparing to launch an official move after the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sources have told Turkish-Football.

An Istanbul Derby in the Transfer Market

Galatasaray’s entry into the race complicates matters for Istanbul rivals, Beşiktaş. The Black Eagles had previously been locked in intense, around-the-clock negotiations with Arsenal officials trying to lower the Gunners’ steep asking price.

With Galatasaray now throwing their hat into the ring, the dynamics of the transfer have completely shifted. Unlike Beşiktaş, Galatasaray can leverage the allure of guaranteed UEFA Champions League football for next season—a factor that could heavily weigh on Trossard’s final decision as he enters the twilight of his peak European career.

The Strategic Fit for the Lions

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk is understood to be highly enthusiastic about the Belgian international’s profile. The club’s recruitment team views Trossard as an ideal addition due to several key factors:

Tactical Fluidity: Trossard’s ability to operate across the front line—as a left-winger, an inverted right-winger, or a false nine—provides the tactical depth needed for a grueling domestic and European campaign.



Contract Leverage: Entering the final year of his contract with Arsenal (running until June 2027), the Premier League side is under pressure to cash in now rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Arsenal’s Valuation Remains the Main Hurdle

While personal terms with the player are not expected to be a major roadblock for either Istanbul club, dealing with Arsenal sporting director Edu will require a significant financial layout. The Gunners have historically held a firm stance on player valuations and are demanding a premium package, despite Trossard’s age and contract length.

Galatasaray executives are reportedly designing a structured offer that includes a competitive base fee supplemented by performance-based add-ons linked to league titles and European progression, hoping to edge out Beşiktaş and convince Arsenal to do business.

Formal discussions are expected to accelerate the moment Belgium’s World Cup cycle concludes, as Galatasaray aims to wrap up their marquee attacking reinforcement early in the summer window.