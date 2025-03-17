Galatasaray Plans Ambitious Strategy to Secure Osimhen Permanently

Galatasaray is reportedly prepared to make significant financial sacrifices to secure the permanent transfer of Victor Osimhen, who has become a fan favorite during his loan spell according to Fotomac.

President Dursun Özbek and the club’s management have devised a comprehensive transfer plan to overcome the challenges posed by Osimhen’s €75 million release clause.

The initial step involves direct negotiations with Napoli to reduce the substantial transfer fee.

Osimhen and his agent, Gardi, will reportedly play a key role in facilitating these discussions.

However, the success of this plan hinges on Osimhen’s decision to remain at Galatasaray.

If Osimhen expresses a desire to stay, Galatasaray will activate its carefully crafted strategy.

The club anticipates generating €15.5 million from Nicolò Zaniolo’s loan transfer and €5 million from Derrick Köhn’s move, which will be directly allocated towards Osimhen’s transfer.

Furthermore, Galatasaray has secured a sponsorship agreement to provide additional financial support.

The club also plans to launch Osimhen-branded merchandise at GS STORE outlets to generate further revenue.

Given Osimhen’s current indecision, Galatasaray will defer any concrete actions until the end of the season.

Following the season’s conclusion, Osimhen will meet with coach Okan Buruk, President Dursun Özbek, and the club’s football director to discuss his future.

If Osimhen opts to remain, formal negotiations with Napoli will commence, focusing on reducing the transfer fee and establishing a payment plan.

Galatasaray’s passionate fanbase is also prepared to contribute to the transfer.

Social media campaigns calling for fan support have emerged, and the club is exploring ways to channel this enthusiasm into tangible financial contributions.