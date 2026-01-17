Galatasaray Plot Ambitious Winter Swoop for West Ham Winger Crysencio Summerville

Turkish Süper Lig champions Galatasaray have set their sights on West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville as they look to bolster their attacking options during the January transfer window, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The 24-year-old Dutchman has emerged as a primary target for “Cimbom.” The Istanbul giants are determined to add pace and creativity to their flanks to aid their domestic title defense and secure a top-24 finish in the UEFA Champions League.

Galatasaray are currently exploring a loan-to-buy structure to bring Crysencio Summerville to Istanbul this month.

The Turkish giants are reportedly hesitant to commit to a hefty permanent transfer fee, given the significant investment West Ham made just 18 months ago.

Instead, the proposed deal would involve an initial loan fee with an option to buy that could become mandatory based on performance milestones, such as Galatasaray retaining their Süper Lig title or Summerville reaching a specific number of appearances.

A Frustrating Spell in East London

Summerville arrived at the London Stadium in August 2024 following a high-profile €29.3 million move from Leeds United. While his time at Elland Road saw him flourish as one of the most clinical attackers in the Championship, his transition to West Ham has been more difficult.

In approximately 18 months with the Hammers, the Rotterdam-born winger has struggled to cement a consistent starting role.

Appearances: Nearly 50

Goal Contributions: 2 goals and 6 assists

Contract Status: Joined on a long-term deal in 2024

Despite his limited output in the Premier League, Summerville’s reputation as a dynamic dribbler remains intact, making him an attractive prospect for Galatasaray’s technical staff.

Champions League Lure

The move could prove mutually beneficial. While West Ham find themselves embroiled in a Premier League relegation battle, Galatasaray offers Summerville the chance to compete at the highest level of European football immediately.

Sources suggest that the opportunity to play under the bright lights of the RAMS Park and participate in the Champions League knockout stages could be enough to tempt the former Feyenoord youth product to trade London for Istanbul.

Galatasaray’s Premier League Scouting

The interest in Summerville is part of a broader strategy by the Turkish champions to recruit from England’s top flight. Recent reports have also linked the club with Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte, signaling a clear intent to use the January window to transform their squad into a continental force.

Whether West Ham will be willing to sanction a departure for a player they invested heavily in remains to be seen, but Galatasaray are reportedly preparing an opening offer to test the Hammers’ resolve.