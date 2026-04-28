Galatasaray Plot “Double Raid” for Man City Legend and Man United Captain

Galatasaray are ready to shake the foundations of English football this summer, with reports from Turkey suggesting the Lions are targeting a sensational “double swoop” for Manchester City icon Bernardo Silva and Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes.

According to a report from Fanatik, the Istanbul giants are leveraging their imminent Süper Lig title and guaranteed Champions League football to lure the biggest names from the Premier League’s “Big Two.”

The City Exit: Galatasaray Lead Race for Bernardo Silva

The most advanced deal involves Manchester City’s midfield maestro Bernardo Silva. After eight trophy-laden years at the Etihad, the 31-year-old is widely expected to leave Manchester this summer. While European heavyweights like Juventus and Barcelona have expressed interest, Galatasaray have reportedly jumped to the front of the queue with an “astronomical” financial package.

The Offer: Reports suggest President Dursun Özbek has sanctioned a two-year contract worth a staggering €15 million per year to convince Silva to swap the Premier League for the Bosphorus.

The Appeal: Having already secured Victor Osimhen on a permanent deal, Galatasaray are pitching a “super-team” project to Silva, aiming to replicate Manchester City’s European success in Turkey.

The United Shock: Bruno Fernandes Back on the Radar

In a move that has stunned Old Trafford, Galatasaray have also re-established contact for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes. Despite United’s resurgence under interim manager Michael Carrick, the club’s hierarchy is reportedly considering a summer overhaul to fund a new era.

The “Number 10” Target: Fernandes has long been a dream target for Özbek, who sees the Portuguese international as the perfect partner for Osimhen.

The United Stance: While United would demand a fee in excess of £60 million for their captain, Galatasaray are reportedly “confident” they can initiate mind-blowing talks, especially if Fernandes seeks a fresh challenge following a turbulent 14 months for the Red Devils.