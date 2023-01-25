Galatasaray plot move for Rangers star

Galatasaray are reportedly plotting a move for Rangers star Ianis Hagi according to Daily Record.

Per the source, Hagi’s fathers former teammate Gheorghe Popescu claims that Ianis would be keen to play for Galatasaray.

READ: Chelsea agree to sell midfielder to Super Lig club, contract talks ongoing

“It would be a wonderful thing for Ianis to go to the team where his father made history. I think that Ianis would be very interested in returning to Istanbul. He is almost back playing for Rangers, so let’s see what happens next week before the end of the transfer window,” Popescu was quoted as saying.

Ianis’ father is a cult figure at Galatasaray achieving legendary status during his time at the club during which time the Lions won their first European trophy the 2000 UEFA Cup and European Super Cup.

Ianis has not featured for Rangers for a year after picking up an ACL injury in the Scottish Cup clash against Stirling Albion last January.

Despite this Rangers still see a future for Ianis who was given a new contract until 2026.

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk – who was teammates with Ianis’ father during the Galatasaray golden era – reportedly has made it a transfer priority to sign Ianis over the January transfer window.

Ianis was born in Istanbul and would return a hero if he were to make the move.

Galatasaray are currently first in the league after winning their last nine games.