Galatasaray plot summer move for £18m Fulham FC loanee Jean Michael Seri

Galatasaray are looking into the possibility of signing Jean Michael Seri on a permanent deal from Fulham.

The midfield-playmaker joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan after falling out of favour at the London based club.

Despite enduring a difficult start to his loan move at Galatasaray, Seri has gone onto establish himself as a key player for the Lions.

Jean Michael Seri put in a man of the match performance during Sunday’s intercontinental derby win against Fenerbahce.

According to the Turkish outlet Fotospor, Galatasaray boss Fatih Terim has instructed the club to do all they can to sign Seri in the summer.

Galatasaray does have an €18 million option-to-buy clause included in the loan deal with Fulham.

However, Galatasaray are unlikely to be able to match the clause due to UEFA Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Fotospor goes onto state that Galatasaray officials will meet with Fulham to work out a way to extend Seri’s stay at the club.

Jean Michael Seri has two assists and a goal to his name after 16 Turkish Super Lig appearances for Galatasaray so far this season.