Galatasaray Plot Winter Move for Arsenal Forward Viktor Gyökeres

Galatasaray have set their sights on Arsenal forward Viktor Gyökeres and are aiming to test the Premier League club’s stance on the Swedish international with a transfer enquiry, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The 28-year-old striker, completed a high-profile move to North London following his prolific spell at Sporting CP, has struggled to establish himself this season.

However, Galatasaray’s board is exploring financial parameters to determine whether an ambitious loan or structured proposal could be brought to the table for the winter transfer window.

Tactical Vision & Attacking Blueprint

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk remains eager to add physical presence to his front line as the Yellow-Reds continue their push across domestic and European fronts.

Buruk views Gyökeres as a ideal profile to partner or rotate alongside Victor Osimhen in high-intensity central roles.

Complex Financial Reality

Extracting a key forward from Arsenal mid-season presents immense logistical and financial hurdles. Beyond his substantial valuation and contract standing at the Emirates, Mikel Arteta has used Gyökeres in the first team this season but mainly as a rotation player.

Gyokeres is Arteta’s third attacking option and has made just 5 appearances this season, starting just once in the Carabao Cup.

In total he has played 207 minutes played and has and has made just two appearances of no more than 17 minutes.

The forward has played just 207 minutes of first team football this season and has yet to score a goal or provide an assist.

Galatasaray’s hierarchy are keen to maintain open channels, intent on signaling their willingness to pull off another high-profile statement move for the Süper Lig champions should an opportunity materialize in January.