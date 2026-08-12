Galatasaray Prepare Ambitious Double Raid on Arsenal for Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli

Galatasaray are preparing a major transfer offensive in London, with the Turkish champions ready to submit a joint package offer for Arsenal duo Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

According to a report from Takvim, Galatasaray executives are eager to capitalize on squad movements at the Emirates Stadium to deliver two marquee Premier League additions for head coach Okan Buruk.

Key Details of the Package Proposal

Dual Targets: Galatasaray have identified Gabriel Jesus to fill the void in central attack following Mauro Icardi’s exit, while targeting Gabriel Martinelli to provide elite pace and dynamic threat on the left wing.

Negotiation Strategy: Representatives from the Istanbul club are preparing to hold direct talks with Arsenal officials in London, aiming to structure an advantageous combined fee or loan-with-option deal for both Brazilian internationals.

Squad Rebuilding: With rival Süper Lig clubs active in the market, Galatasaray view securing top-tier talent from the Premier League as vital for defending their domestic title and making an impact in European competition.

Strategic Push Ahead of Deadline

While Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remains reluctant to sanction departures without securing immediate replacements, Galatasaray are pushing to test the Gunners’ resolve.

Should negotiations advance, the double acquisition would represent one of the most high-profile transfer moves in Turkish football history, reuniting the two former Seleção forward partners in Istanbul.