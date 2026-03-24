Galatasaray Prepare Audacious €15m-per-Year Package to Lure Man City Midfielder to Istanbul

Turkish giants Galatasaray are reportedly ready to shake up the European transfer market with a massive financial play for Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva. According to the latest reports from Takvim, the Lions are preparing a staggering €15 million-per-year contract to secure the Portuguese playmaker this summer.

The End of an Era at the Etihad?

At 31, Silva remains a cornerstone of Pep Guardiola’s tactical setup. His “positional intelligence” and tireless work rate have been vital during a transitional season in Manchester, especially following the high-profile departures of Kevin De Bruyne and İlkay Gündoğan.

However, with his contract nearing its conclusion in June and over 440 appearances for the Cityzens under his belt, there is a growing expectation that the six-time Premier League winner will seek a fresh challenge. Despite his “reliability” in high-pressure games, the evolution of the City squad under new sporting director Hugo Viana suggests the veteran’s nine-year tenure at the Etihad is reaching its natural end.

The “Gündoğan Connection”

Galatasaray’s aggressive pursuit is part of a deliberate strategy to stockpile elite European experience. Last summer, the Istanbul club sent shockwaves through the sport by landing Victor Osimhen, Leroy Sané, and İlkay Gündoğan.

The presence of Sané and Gündoğan—both former teammates of Silva in Manchester—is believed to be a significant factor in Galatasaray’s favor. Sources indicate that Silva is “pleased” with the interest from the Turkish champions, particularly after his agent, Jorge Mendes, held preliminary talks with club officials last year.

Outpacing the Giants

While heavyweights such as Juventus, Barcelona, and AC Milan are reportedly monitoring the situation, none are expected to match the financial firepower Galatasaray is putting on the table. The €15 million annual salary represents a “prohibitive” cost for many Italian and Spanish clubs currently operating under stricter budget constraints.

By moving early and decisively, Galatasaray hopes to wrap up the deal before other suitors can react. For Silva, a move to the RAMS Park would not only offer a lucrative “twilight” contract but also a chance to reunite with a familiar core of world-class talent in a league that is rapidly becoming a destination for elite veterans.